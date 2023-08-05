Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 738 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 738 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,548,365,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 60,024.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,363,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,381,785,000 after buying an additional 8,349,393 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,735,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,434,572,000 after acquiring an additional 5,191,426 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,634,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,748,406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655,383 shares during the period. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 450.1% in the 4th quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 2,701,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $446,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,445,612.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 2.0 %

TXN opened at $168.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $176.65 and a 200 day moving average of $174.95. The company has a market cap of $152.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $145.97 and a 12 month high of $188.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 50.90%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $178.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.32.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

