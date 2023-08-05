Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 52.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,502 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 133.1% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 201.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
IJR stock opened at $103.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $86.40 and a twelve month high of $108.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.42.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
