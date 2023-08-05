Capital Analysts LLC Has $192,000 Stock Holdings in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Capital Analysts LLC lessened its holdings in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Commerce Bank raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 22,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.8% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 221,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 19.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $964,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ON stock opened at $102.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.65 and a 200-day moving average of $84.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 12-month low of $54.93 and a 12-month high of $111.35. The firm has a market cap of $44.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.75.

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. ON Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on ON Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.31.

In other ON Semiconductor news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.76, for a total value of $408,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,754,469.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.76, for a total value of $408,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,312 shares in the company, valued at $48,754,469.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total transaction of $128,513.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,144,072.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,959 shares of company stock valued at $9,910,489 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

