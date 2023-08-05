Capital Analysts LLC Has $157,000 Stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Capital Analysts LLC decreased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 4,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 7,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF stock opened at $70.48 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $57.63 and a 52 week high of $75.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.58.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

