Capital Analysts LLC Sells 304 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Capital Analysts LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of D. AIA Group Ltd raised its position in Dominion Energy by 159.2% in the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 6,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $39,943,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in Dominion Energy by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. raised its position in Dominion Energy by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 60,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 9,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $49.21 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.47 and a 12 month high of $86.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $41.14 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.35.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.09). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 186.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

D has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. Finally, 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dominion Energy

In related news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $307,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,115 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

