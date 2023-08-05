Capital Analysts LLC Increases Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 12.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1,275.0% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 614.3% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $1,973,306.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,280,629.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EL shares. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $246.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.88.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $170.66 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.05 and a 52 week high of $284.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.70, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.02.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04). Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

