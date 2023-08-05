Capital Analysts LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Capital Analysts LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGV. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Soundwatch Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 1,298.9% in the 4th quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC now owns 45,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 42,280 shares during the period.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

ESGV opened at $79.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.40.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

