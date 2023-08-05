Capital Analysts LLC Has $408,000 Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Capital Analysts LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 88.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,975 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IUSG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 105,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,400,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,799,000 after purchasing an additional 8,392,410 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,986,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,015,115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668,311 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,238,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,583,000 after purchasing an additional 728,977 shares in the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $49,487,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,506,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,832,000 after acquiring an additional 440,600 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IUSG stock opened at $97.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.78. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $76.95 and a twelve month high of $101.04. The company has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.2197 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

