Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 240 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 68,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $6,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 755.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $101.63 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.04 and a 52 week high of $129.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.55. The firm has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.50.

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($1.05). The business had revenue of $420.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.96 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 10.39%. As a group, research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush cut their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $131.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.59.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

