Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Purchases 323 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 28.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in ASML by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,087,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,965,167,000 after acquiring an additional 809,708 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter valued at $307,620,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 31,845.9% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 340,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,073,000 after acquiring an additional 339,477 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $536,378,000 after acquiring an additional 211,792 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 497,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $271,670,000 after acquiring an additional 184,800 shares during the period. 19.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASML Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $678.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $716.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $673.66. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $363.15 and a 1-year high of $771.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $267.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.42, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.42.

ASML Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.6281 per share. This represents a $6.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.71%.

ASML has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ASML from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $810.00 to $785.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. New Street Research downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $730.18.

ASML Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading

