Commerce Bank Purchases 314 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Commerce Bank grew its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $3,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,800,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,358,621,000 after acquiring an additional 168,696 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,425,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $569,889,000 after acquiring an additional 37,823 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,389,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $566,185,000 after acquiring an additional 158,058 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,720,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $503,131,000 after acquiring an additional 92,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,975,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $383,838,000 after acquiring an additional 397,430 shares during the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $148.50 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.58 and a 12-month high of $156.65. The stock has a market cap of $46.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $148.26 and a 200-day moving average of $138.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.535 dividend. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 39.84%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RSG shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Republic Services from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Republic Services from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Republic Services from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Republic Services from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.00.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

