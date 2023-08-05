Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 121.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 54.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of HSY opened at $228.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $248.87 and a 200 day moving average of $248.83. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $211.49 and a twelve month high of $276.88.

Hershey Increases Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.12. Hershey had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $1.192 dividend. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Hershey’s payout ratio is 47.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.73, for a total transaction of $3,402,141.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,678,316.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total transaction of $41,023.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,300,630.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.73, for a total transaction of $3,402,141.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,678,316.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 292,911 shares of company stock valued at $76,238,787. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HSY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $268.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $269.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.67.

Hershey Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Further Reading

