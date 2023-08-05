Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Purchases New Shares in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,814 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,163,000 after buying an additional 17,844 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 60,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,167,000 after buying an additional 6,735 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth $1,253,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $126.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.14. The firm has a market cap of $45.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.37, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.59. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $97.73 and a 52-week high of $150.39.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.08 by $0.32. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 42.31% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $34.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $11.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 22.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VLO shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $159.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Valero Energy from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Valero Energy from $150.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.69.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

