Capital Analysts LLC Sells 183 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Capital Analysts LLC trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1,940.0% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $151.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $148.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.49. The company has a market cap of $42.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $155.77.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

