Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Buys 144 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,268 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $12,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. David J Yvars Group lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.5% during the first quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 11,708 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 48.1% during the first quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,560 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 622,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $91,001,000 after acquiring an additional 143,483 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 14.9% during the first quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.3% during the first quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 9,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $550.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wedbush raised NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Craig Hallum raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Mizuho raised their target price on NVIDIA from $400.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.00.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA opened at $446.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $427.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $313.11. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $480.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 232.71, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.33%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total transaction of $2,489,467.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 538,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,005,229.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953 in the last ninety days. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

