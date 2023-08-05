Retirement Income Solutions Inc Raises Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 458,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $107.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.97. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $83.89 and a 52 week high of $119.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $430.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.82%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.30.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

