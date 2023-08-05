Pitcairn Co. Acquires 4,092 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 48.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,092 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the first quarter worth $227,000. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 4.5% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 15,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 33.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. American Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 17.8% during the first quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Finally, American Assets Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 13.9% during the first quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 415,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,467,000 after acquiring an additional 50,734 shares during the period. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total transaction of $100,180.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,796.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $10,947,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,423,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,297,238.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total transaction of $100,180.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,797 shares in the company, valued at $630,796.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 272,350 shares of company stock valued at $11,899,881. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

NYSE:MGM opened at $44.99 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $29.20 and a 12-month high of $51.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of 43.68 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.40.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $63.00 to $66.50 in a report on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.95.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

