Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 862 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 37.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 862 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas by 680.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cintas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cintas by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas Stock Performance

CTAS opened at $490.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $491.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $463.53. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $370.93 and a 1 year high of $518.71. The stock has a market cap of $49.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.31.

Cintas Increases Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The business services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 38.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 35.44%.

Insider Transactions at Cintas

In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 5,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.35, for a total transaction of $2,516,667.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,617,912.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 5,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.35, for a total transaction of $2,516,667.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,617,912.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 2,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.86, for a total transaction of $1,077,136.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,685,976.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,820 shares of company stock valued at $4,926,731 over the last 90 days. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on CTAS shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $512.00 to $521.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $540.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $550.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $524.00.

About Cintas

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.