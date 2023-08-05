Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 2,598 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,793 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 2,598 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AKAM. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Akamai Technologies to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $89.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.06.

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $92.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.76 and its 200-day moving average is $84.71. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $70.65 and a one year high of $98.81.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.13 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 12.50%. Akamai Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, COO Adam Karon sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $997,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,390 shares in the company, valued at $3,077,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Adam Karon sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $997,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,077,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,530 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.53, for a total value of $301,920.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,814.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 3,626 shares of company stock worth $325,455 and sold 30,278 shares worth $2,770,408. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

