806 Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Purchased by Retirement Income Solutions Inc

Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 806 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 605.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at $42,657,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total transaction of $37,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,397,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,514,544. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,657,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953 over the last three months. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.4 %

A number of research firms have commented on NVDA. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $400.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $550.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wedbush upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $290.00 to $490.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $460.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.00.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $446.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 232.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $480.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $427.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $313.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

