Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Sells 12,494 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. decreased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 21.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,980 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 12,494 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 1.4% of Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $12,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. David J Yvars Group raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% in the first quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 11,708 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,252,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,560 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 622,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $91,001,000 after purchasing an additional 143,483 shares in the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 9,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total value of $48,297,750.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 676,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,702,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total value of $48,297,750.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 676,396 shares in the company, valued at $272,702,575.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $446.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $427.32 and its 200-day moving average is $313.11. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $480.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.71, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 8.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVDA. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $300.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $472.00 to $500.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.00.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

