Starfox Financial Services LLC Grows Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Starfox Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for 1.0% of Starfox Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Starfox Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XOM. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.30.

Shares of XOM opened at $107.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.89 and a fifty-two week high of $119.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.97. The firm has a market cap of $430.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 29.12%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 458,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

