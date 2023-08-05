IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. lessened its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $504.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.79 billion, a PE ratio of 53.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.19. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $317.06 and a 12 month high of $564.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $501.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $489.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.17. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 104.84% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $900.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.36 million. On average, analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total transaction of $4,892,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 137,039 shares in the company, valued at $67,043,589.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $610.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $558.33.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

