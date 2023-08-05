Amica Retiree Medical Trust Trims Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust reduced its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 19.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,559 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,326 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 1.6% of Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Bank increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 28.9% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,065,457,000 after acquiring an additional 249,045 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 205.3% in the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth about $929,000. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $446.80 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $480.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $427.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $313.11. The company has a market cap of $1.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.71, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 8.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $440.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Wedbush raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Craig Hallum raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $472.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $425.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,657,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total transaction of $120,141.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,401 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,296.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at $42,657,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 368,271 shares of company stock valued at $147,115,953 in the last 90 days. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.