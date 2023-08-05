Salzhauer Michael Has $636,000 Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Salzhauer Michael trimmed its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Salzhauer Michael’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 17.4% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 318.8% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 13,065 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $237,000. 58.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.30.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.4 %

XOM opened at $107.54 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.89 and a fifty-two week high of $119.92. The company has a market capitalization of $430.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.04 and a 200-day moving average of $108.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.06). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.12%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 458,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at $174,830,550. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

