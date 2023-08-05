Truist Financial Increases Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Price Target to $175.00

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at Truist Financial from $148.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.94% from the company’s previous close.
BLDR has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird cut Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $162.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $153.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Monday, June 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.17.
Builders FirstSource Trading Up 3.5 %
Shares of NYSE:BLDR opened at $149.65 on Thursday. Builders FirstSource has a 52 week low of $52.70 and a 52 week high of $156.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.73. The company has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Jami Beckmann sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $241,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,979,910.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Builders FirstSource
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1,447.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 179.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.
Builders FirstSource Company Profile
Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.
