Truist Financial Increases Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Price Target to $175.00

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at Truist Financial from $148.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.94% from the company’s previous close.

BLDR has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird cut Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $162.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $153.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Monday, June 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.17.

Shares of NYSE:BLDR opened at $149.65 on Thursday. Builders FirstSource has a 52 week low of $52.70 and a 52 week high of $156.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.73. The company has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $1.20. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 10.04%. Builders FirstSource’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Builders FirstSource will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jami Beckmann sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $241,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,979,910.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1,447.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 179.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

