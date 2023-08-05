Paycom Software’s (PAYC) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their outperform rating on shares of Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $400.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PAYC. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Paycom Software from $443.00 to $427.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair assumed coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Paycom Software from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $384.53.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Paycom Software Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of PAYC opened at $290.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.30, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Paycom Software has a one year low of $262.11 and a one year high of $402.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $324.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $305.43.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $451.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.23 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 24.93% and a net margin of 20.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paycom Software will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.52%.

Insider Activity at Paycom Software

In related news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.99, for a total value of $119,965.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,422,849. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 14.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Paycom Software

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,629,628 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $495,423,000 after buying an additional 689,600 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 147.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,084,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $336,684,000 after purchasing an additional 646,679 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 1,241.2% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 375,523 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $114,163,000 after purchasing an additional 347,523 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 871,239 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $258,129,000 after purchasing an additional 334,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 482.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 383,310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $118,945,000 after purchasing an additional 317,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.