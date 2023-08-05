Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $6.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 20.23% and a negative net margin of 1,146.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.68) EPS.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ AGIO opened at $25.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.70 and its 200 day moving average is $25.69. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $21.07 and a fifty-two week high of $34.76.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AGIO has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Securities dropped their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agios Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Insider Activity at Agios Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agios Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Jacqualyn A. Fouse sold 10,718 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $303,962.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,033,555.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, Director Jacqualyn A. Fouse sold 10,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $303,962.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 106,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,033,555.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Brian Goff sold 11,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $324,693.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,079 shares in the company, valued at $399,280.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,703 shares of company stock worth $754,710. Corporate insiders own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGIO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 26.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,091,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,037,000 after acquiring an additional 438,272 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 635.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 476,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,553,000 after purchasing an additional 411,312 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $9,926,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 27.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,613,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,967,000 after purchasing an additional 344,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,401,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,405,000 after purchasing an additional 214,706 shares during the last quarter.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism. The company develops PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946, a PK activator for treating lower-risk myelodysplastic syndrome and hemolytic anemias.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.