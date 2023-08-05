QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) PT Raised to $140.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the wireless technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.23% from the stock’s current price.
QCOM has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.26.
QUALCOMM Trading Up 2.4 %
QCOM stock opened at $121.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.22. QUALCOMM has a one year low of $101.47 and a one year high of $152.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.42.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On QUALCOMM
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 97,298.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 654,605,268 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $77,924,211,000 after purchasing an additional 653,933,180 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,703,193,000 after purchasing an additional 24,566,978 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,467,351,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,375,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929,586 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.
About QUALCOMM
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.
