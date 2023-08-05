QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) PT Raised to $140.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the wireless technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.23% from the stock’s current price.

QCOM has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.26.

QCOM stock opened at $121.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.22. QUALCOMM has a one year low of $101.47 and a one year high of $152.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.42.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 45.94% and a net margin of 22.33%. As a group, analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 97,298.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 654,605,268 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $77,924,211,000 after purchasing an additional 653,933,180 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,703,193,000 after purchasing an additional 24,566,978 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,467,351,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,375,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929,586 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

