Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Stock Rating Lowered by National Bank Financial

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) was downgraded by research analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

TRI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $184.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. 51job restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Thomson Reuters to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.62.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Thomson Reuters Price Performance

Shares of TRI opened at $131.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.41. The company has a market cap of $59.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Thomson Reuters has a twelve month low of $97.59 and a twelve month high of $138.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 32.12%. As a group, analysts predict that Thomson Reuters will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRI. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 134.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 209.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. 17.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.