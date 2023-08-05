Jacobi Capital Management LLC Sells 277 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,702 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cadence Bank raised its holdings in Accenture by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Accenture by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC increased its position in Accenture by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Accenture by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Accenture by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $312.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $311.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $288.16. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.80 and a 1-year high of $327.93. The stock has a market cap of $207.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 39.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. Societe Generale increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $322.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.20.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total transaction of $2,244,200.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 36,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,552,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total value of $2,244,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 36,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,552,500.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,653,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,916,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,774 shares of company stock worth $7,203,891 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.