Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys 1,601 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 52.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TLT stock opened at $96.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.64. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.85 and a one year high of $118.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be given a $0.2753 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

