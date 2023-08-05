Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 5,977 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its stake in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,977 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in DXC Technology by 3,054.8% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 186.4% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 163.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in DXC Technology during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DXC Technology during the first quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DXC shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of DXC Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of DXC Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.62.

DXC Technology stock opened at $19.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $18.61 and a 12-month high of $30.27.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.19). DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 17.63%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

