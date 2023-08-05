Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Acquires 7,023 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 60.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,555 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,023 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 82,251.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,778,048 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $286,874,000 after purchasing an additional 4,772,246 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,088,566 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $665,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,780 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 198.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 673,523 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $40,452,000 after purchasing an additional 448,159 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1,294.1% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 293,576 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $19,590,000 after purchasing an additional 272,517 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,344,543 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $444,214,000 after purchasing an additional 252,914 shares during the period. 5.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $56.50 on Friday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $44.51 and a 12-month high of $67.09. The stock has a market cap of $98.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.70 and its 200-day moving average is $59.90.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The consumer goods maker reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BUD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $68.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. HSBC lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.06.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

