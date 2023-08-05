Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 277.8% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 172.2% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Waste Connections by 8,800.0% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $141.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.68, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.67. Waste Connections, Inc. has a one year low of $124.23 and a one year high of $148.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $139.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 31.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $164.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.08.

Waste Connections Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Further Reading

