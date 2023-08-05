Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Cuts Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,617 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,152,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,477,000 after purchasing an additional 213,343 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $633,960,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,132,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,713,000 after purchasing an additional 92,338 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 938,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,212,000 after buying an additional 54,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in McKesson by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 914,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,956,000 after buying an additional 442,134 shares in the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McKesson Stock Performance

MCK opened at $421.70 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $331.75 and a one year high of $437.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $407.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $379.63. The company has a market cap of $56.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.60.

McKesson Increases Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $7.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $1.42. The firm had revenue of $74.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.28 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 252.54% and a net margin of 1.32%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.83 EPS. On average, analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 26.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 8.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total transaction of $193,640.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,622,133.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 645 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.70, for a total value of $255,226.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,660.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nancy Avila sold 491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total transaction of $193,640.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,622,133.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,076 shares of company stock valued at $14,231,719. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MCK. Argus upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $470.00 to $485.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $415.00 to $420.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $390.00 to $427.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.25.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

