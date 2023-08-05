Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Buys 3,114 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 14.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 20,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 7,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of VEA stock opened at $46.18 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.42 and a fifty-two week high of $47.81. The stock has a market cap of $113.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.64.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

