Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 5,183 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,212 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,183 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Laffer Tengler Investments raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. 61.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $17.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.49. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.00 and a 52 week high of $19.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.95.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KMI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.10.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.