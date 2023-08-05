Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Grows Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,580,806,000 after acquiring an additional 43,463,232 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,477,628,000 after buying an additional 1,533,114 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,611,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,027,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181,477 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,012,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $802,145,000 after acquiring an additional 32,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,912,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $775,669,000 after acquiring an additional 357,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $372.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $367.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $336.41. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $387.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.504 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

