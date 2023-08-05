Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 126.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,812 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 35.7% during the first quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 45,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 78,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $144.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.26. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $122.54 and a one year high of $147.73. The firm has a market cap of $101.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

