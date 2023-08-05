Moors & Cabot Inc. Boosts Stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 564 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MOS. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Mosaic by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Mosaic by 50.0% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Mosaic during the first quarter worth $33,000. First Command Bank raised its holdings in Mosaic by 60.1% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mosaic by 370.8% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mosaic Price Performance

MOS stock opened at $41.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.39. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $31.44 and a 12-month high of $63.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.03). Mosaic had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.64 EPS. Mosaic’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

MOS has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Mosaic from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Mosaic from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays cut their price target on Mosaic from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Mosaic from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Mosaic from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.88.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

