Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Purchases 2,471 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,430 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 102,208.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,070,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $742,555,000 after purchasing an additional 41,030,376 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,578,158 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $716,198,000 after acquiring an additional 750,210 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1,352.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,803,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $665,401,000 after acquiring an additional 34,269,435 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,330,674 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $514,330,000 after buying an additional 215,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,573,449 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $408,128,000 after buying an additional 1,846,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 0.6 %

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KMI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.10.

Shares of KMI opened at $17.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.49. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $19.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.31.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 101.80%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.