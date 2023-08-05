MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Shares Bought by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Commerce Bank owned 0.06% of MSA Safety worth $3,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in MSA Safety by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,701,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $404,490,000 after buying an additional 44,572 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in MSA Safety by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,085,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,885,000 after buying an additional 19,043 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in MSA Safety by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 708,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,153,000 after buying an additional 9,674 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in MSA Safety by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 705,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,741,000 after buying an additional 11,381 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MSA Safety by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 498,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,832,000 after buying an additional 25,797 shares during the period. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.73, for a total value of $1,784,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,644,543.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.73, for a total transaction of $1,784,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,547 shares in the company, valued at $5,644,543.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $372,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,520,003. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,948 shares of company stock valued at $2,485,741 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSA Safety Price Performance

MSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of MSA Safety from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair raised shares of MSA Safety from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of MSA Safety from $168.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of MSA Safety from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.00.

NYSE:MSA opened at $176.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $162.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 550.63 and a beta of 0.98. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 52-week low of $108.75 and a 52-week high of $185.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.37. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 30.28% and a net margin of 0.80%. The business had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. MSA Safety’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSA Safety Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is currently 587.50%.

MSA Safety Profile

(Free Report)

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and software that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

See Also

