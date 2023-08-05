Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,479 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NTR. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter worth $29,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter worth $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

NTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Nutrien from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Nutrien from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Nutrien from $94.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Nutrien from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.42.

NTR opened at $65.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12 month low of $52.23 and a 12 month high of $102.73.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.78%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

