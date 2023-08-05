Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Increases Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,324 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HON. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:HON opened at $189.21 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.63 and a 52 week high of $220.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $201.60 and a 200 day moving average of $195.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.07.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 34.46%. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $1,283,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on HON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.07.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

