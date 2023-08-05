Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Makes New $257,000 Investment in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. 88.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA Price Performance

KLA stock opened at $496.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $68.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $472.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $419.27. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $250.20 and a 12-month high of $517.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

KLA Dividend Announcement

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. KLA had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 138.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.81 EPS. Equities analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 21.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of KLA from $445.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of KLA from $480.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KLA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $455.50.

Insider Activity at KLA

In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 1,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total value of $775,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,344,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 66 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.30, for a total value of $31,369.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,231 shares in the company, valued at $11,041,694.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 1,915 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total transaction of $775,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,172 shares in the company, valued at $22,344,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Company Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.