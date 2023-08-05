Jacobi Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIA. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.2% in the first quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

DIA opened at $350.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $343.40 and its 200-day moving average is $336.80. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $286.62 and a twelve month high of $356.70.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

