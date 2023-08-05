Jacobi Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,943 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 477,080 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $18,129,000 after purchasing an additional 182,997 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 95,541 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after acquiring an additional 37,029 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter worth about $302,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,404 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 48,308 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.50 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 4,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.90 per share, with a total value of $139,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,800 shares in the company, valued at $621,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FCX opened at $42.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.94. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.03 and a 52-week high of $46.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.95.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 20.69%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

