Jacobi Capital Management LLC Sells 185 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,687 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in The Cigna Group by 469.2% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 74 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Everett Neville sold 466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.61, for a total transaction of $129,366.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,560.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.61, for a total transaction of $129,366.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,370,560.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian C. Evanko sold 2,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,399,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,930 shares of company stock valued at $4,705,544 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $355.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $367.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $375.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $348.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.43.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $286.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $276.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.44. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $240.50 and a twelve month high of $340.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.65.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $48.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.24 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.22 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.40%.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

