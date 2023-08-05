Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Purchases New Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after buying an additional 6,257 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 395.6% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 33.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 41,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,481,000 after buying an additional 10,372 shares during the last quarter. Lowery Thomas LLC raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 293.2% in the first quarter. Lowery Thomas LLC now owns 17,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after buying an additional 13,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter worth about $39,062,000.

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock opened at $153.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $104.62 and a 52-week high of $159.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $0.2167 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

